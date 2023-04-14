Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that Dan Ballard could potentially make his return to action for the club's penultimate game of the season.

The Black Cats are set to take on Watford on April 29th at the Stadium of Light before heading to Deepdale to face Preston North End on May 8th.

Mowbray will be hoping that his side will still be in contention for a top-six finish by the time that they take on these two aforementioned teams.

Sunderland are currently four points adrift of the play-offs with five games left to play.

Ballard will be unavailable for selection for tomorrow's meeting with Birmingham City due to a hamstring injury that he sustained while representing Northern Ireland on international duty.

In the absence of the defender earlier this week, the Black Cats secured a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City thanks to a strike from Dennis Cirkin.

What has Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about Daniel Ballard's injury status?

Ahead of this weekend's showdown with Birmingham, Mowbray has issued an update on Ballard's current situation.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Sunderland boss said: "Ballard might be ready for the second last game of the season.

"Maybe, if we're pushing it.

"If we don't need to, then we won't.

"But there'll be nobody else (available)."

Will Sunderland be able to close the gap between them and the play-off places while Ballard recovers?

After delivering the perfect response to the disappointment of conceding a last-minute equaliser to Hull City in their clash with Cardiff, Sunderland will be confident in their ability to secure all three points in their meeting with Birmingham.

By defeating the Blues, the Black Cats could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in their remaining league fixtures.

Barring a setback in his road to recovery, Ballard could be risked by Sunderland in the event of the club vying for a place in the play-offs.

The defender's availability would unquestionably be a boost for the Black Cats as he has produced a number of assured performances in the Championship this season.

Ballard will fancy his chances of delivering the goods in the final two games as he has made 1.6 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 4.6 clearances per fixture in the second-tier during the current term and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level in a Sunderland shirt.