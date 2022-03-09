Tony Mowbray issues update on Blackburn Rovers midfielder’s situation

Blackburn Rovers have seen their grip on the Championship play-off loosen in recent weeks, and whilst they are still holding fourth spot, a whole host of clubs could go above them with a win in their respective games in hand.

Worrying enough for Tony Mowbray and his side, the Lancashire club have picked up a mere six points from their last eight games.

A statistic that appears to be even more concerning is that Rovers have netted just twice in their last 10 league games.

Blackburn have not been helped with injuries to key attacking personnel this season, with Ben Brereton Diaz recently out, Ian Poveda missing a large chunk of this season, whilst Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Reda Khadra were both taken off against Fulham at the weekend and were unavailable for last night’s goalless draw with Millwall.

Missing the entire campaign thus far, Bradley Dack appears to be stepping up his recovery, and on a brighter note, the 28-year-old is expected to be included in Blackburn’s squad at the weekend.

“We have to keep delivering because the cavalry are coming over the hill with Dack, who will probably make the bench at the weekend, he scored two again yesterday,” Mowbray told Lancs Live.

“He is not fit, but if he can come on for 15 or 20 minutes and if a chance falls his way, he will bury those chances.”

The verdict

As strange it is to see Blackburn scoring just twice in their last 10 league game, it is a lot easier to comprehend when taking into account the continuous injury blows they have suffered all season.

Dack returning could be a massive boost in what remains of this season, and whilst it may take some time to return to full fitness, he is someone who could play a big part in helping his side secure a play-off spot.

Brereton Diaz is also likely to be back available soon, which is likely to be an even bigger boost for Mowbray, given his influence already this season.

Blackburn find themselves at risk of dropping out of the play-off picture altogether, with Dack a player who could swing things in his side’s favour.