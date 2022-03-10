Tony Mowbray issues update on Blackburn Rovers man ahead of Bristol City showdown

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that Joe Rankin-Costello will need to be assessed ahead of the club’s clash with Bristol City this weekend.

The 22-year-old has struggled with his fitness this season as he missed a considerable chunk of action.

After being forced to wait until November to feature for Blackburn in a senior game due to a foot injury, Rankin-Costello suffered another setback as he picked up an issue with his hamstring.

Whilst he has now made a full recovery from this injury, the Rovers academy graduate has only played one full game for the club during the current campaign.

Rankin-Costello helped his side keep a clean-sheet against Millwall on Tuesday by delivering an assured display at right wing-back.

Blackburn will be looking to build upon this draw when they face Bristol City at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, Blackburn know that they will need to produce some positive performances in the closing stages of the season to secure a place in the play-offs.

Ahead of his side’s clash with the Robins, Mowbray has issued an update on Rankin-Costello.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about Rankin-Costello, the Blackburn boss said: “I was debating making that third substitution [against Millwall] because I was worried about him making 90 minutes but there was no sign and he wasn’t going down with cramp.

“We’ll see how he is and how he reacts.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Rankin-Costello has struggled to maintain his fitness this season, Blackburn’s fans would have been pleased to see him play a full match earlier this week.

Rankin-Costello will now be keen to push on by featuring regularly for his side between now and the end of the season.

His involvement on Saturday may depend on Ryan Nyambe’s availability as the Namibian could be in contention to make his return to the club’s match-day squad for this fixture.

In order to prevent Rankin-Costello from suffering another injury setback, Mowbray will need to be certain that the Blackburn man is ready to play this weekend as he cannot afford to take a risk on him.