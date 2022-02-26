Tony Mowbray issues update on Blackburn Rovers man after QPR win

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has warned that right-back Ryan Nyambe could be out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

The Namibian retained his place in Blackburn’s starting lineup for their 1-0 win over QPR on Saturday afternoon, that has breathed new life into the club’s promotion push.

However, the situation surrounding Nyambe became something of a sour note from that win, with the full-back having to be stretchered off after landing awkwardly following a challenge from QPR defender Jimmy Dunne.

Now it seems that while the full extent of that injury has yet to become clear, it could be some time before the defender is back in action again.

Providing an update on the fitness of Nyambe after the game, Mowbray was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “I’ve been speaking to Ryan and I think he has done his medial knee ligament. To what extent, the scan will show us that.

“He was in a bit of discomfort and it could be six to eight weeks, but let’s wait and see but it’s an injury to a ligament.

“I don’t know how many braces and boots that we have at this club because there are four or five players walking around with them on, we’ll be running out of them soon!”

So far this season, Nyambe has made 27 league appearances for Blackburn, helping them to fourth in the current Championship standings, four points adrift of second placed Bournemouth.

The Verdict

It will be a big blow for Blackburn if Nyambe is out for an extended.

The right-back has been a hugely reliable presence on that side of the pitch and with his influence proving vital, his absence will no doubt be felt if he is out long term.

That being said, the fact they have January loan signing Deyovaisio Zeefuik does at least provide them with another reliable option to fill that right wing back position that has worked so well for Rovers this season.

As a result, having been handed a major lift with that victory on Saturday, Rovers should still be hoping to kick on with their promotion push over the course of the next few weeks.