Tony Mowbray issues transfer admission on Blackburn Rovers player amid contract wrangle

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray believes it will be a shame if Ryan Nyambe does not agree a new contract with the club as he revealed that there’s been no progress over tying the Namibia international down to a fresh deal.

The 24-year-old full-back is one of a number of players who will depart Ewood Park in the summer if new terms cannot be agreed along with Joe Rothwell and Darragh Lenihan.

And it would be a bitter blow for Mowbray and the club to take considering Nyambe came through the academy, making his senior debut in 2015 at the age of 17.

Rovers had to trigger the optional extension in his contract back in May to keep Nyambe for one more season and it has been a whole year since negotiations started with the defender’s advisors in terms of offering him a fresh contract.

Frustratingly for Mowbray and the club though there has been no progress on that front, but he’s admitted that Nyambe will only depart this month if the price is right – although there has been no interest from other clubs so far.

“Nobody’s phoned,” Mowbray admitted, per LancsLive.

“Ryan’s one of the players who is out of contract in the summer but nobody has phoned.

“Ryan’s getting on with it, training hard and striving to improve. Contractual discussions have continued for a long time and we don’t seem to be getting very far with his advisors.

“The phone has to ring if people are going to leave. Ryan Nyambe will leave in the summer if he doesn’t want to sign a new contract that we’ve offered him.

“If someone wants to buy him now, the number will have to be right before we make a decision on whether we’re going to sell or if we’re going to keep.

“It’s a shame because I believe myself that Ryan should stay at this football club and continue his development here.”

The Verdict

Nyambe is a player who is very important for Mowbray when he’s fit and firing.

He may not provide too much in terms of goals and assists from the wing-back area, but the Namibian is an energetic runner and has pace to burn down the right flank.

The question is – what kind of offer would Rovers and Mowbray accept for a player who is out of contract in June?

Nyambe’s head clearly isn’t fully at Ewood Park if he and his agents are choosing not to accept the offers that have been placed in-front of them, but it’s just a matter of if he waits it out until the summer or a bigger club comes in with an acceptable bid for his services.