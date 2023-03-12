Tony Mowbray issues timescale on Amad Diallo’s Sunderland return

After a three-match losing streak, Sunderland finally got back to winning ways when they perhaps least expected it as they downed Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

The match was settled early on in the first half as Abdoullah Ba struck his first goal for the Black Cats since his summer arrival from Le Havre to make sure the Wearsiders took all three points back to the North East.

Straight defeats to Rotherham United, Coventry City and Stoke had hindered Sunderland’s play-off aspirations, but a victory against a promotion rival in Norwich moves them up to 10th position and five points off Millwall in sixth spot.

They had to do it the hard way this weekend as well as they were without Amad Diallo – rumours emerged prior to the clash with the Canaries that the Manchester United loanee had suffered a hamstring injury in training and that he could be out for a while.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

No doubt Sunderland fans feared the worst when the Ivorian was not in the squad at 11am, but Tony Mowbray has quelled any fears that Diallo is out long-term, and has pencilled him in to make a comeback when Luton Town visit the Stadium of Light next weekend.

“Amad is such an important footballer, Pritch (Alex Pritchard, who also missed out with an injury) has missed a fair bit of the season through injury and yet he is a really talented boy and he has a big personality in the group,” Mowbray said post-match, per The Chronicle.

“They are both big losses.

“How long [will they be out]? If they don’t make Wednesday (against Sheffield United), I think they should be available for Saturday – that’s my guess.

“I’ve spoken to Amad, he had a scan and there’s no tear, there’s no damage, the hamstring looks perfect.

“He’s a lad who’s never played three consecutive 90 minutes in his career and he’s just played 32 of them, or something like that, so his body is telling him and he is cramping up and his hamstrings are tight.

“We need to give him a rest, take him off the grass for a few days, let him have a swim in the pool, let him have a massage and a rub, and in a week’s time I think he’ll be out there flying again and finish the season strongly for us.”

The Verdict

Even though Sunderland didn’t necessarily miss Diallo against Norwich as they won, he’s still an incredibly handy player to rely on.

There are a number of creative players in Sunderland’s team, but with 10 league goal contributions to his name, the young forward is one of Mowbray’s key assets if they want to make the play-offs.

Mowbray needs to protect Diallo though with important matches coming up both before and after the international break, and when Sheffield United come to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday he will be a big miss.

What is most important though is that with eight matches after the international break still to come, Diallo is fit, fresh and ready to try and push the Black Cats into the top six.