Tony Mowbray has claimed Sunderland should still be pleased with their Championship season even if the Black Cats don’t earn a top six finish.

Sunderland face a big last couple weeks of the campaign, beginning with the trip to face West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland go into the weekend sitting ninth in the standings, but will likely find themselves further behind in the race for a play-off place once play begins at the Hawthorns due to competing after everyone else.

Can Sunderland earn Premier League promotion?

However, Mowbray believes that there is a lot of satisfaction that the club can take from this campaign regardless of whether a top six finish is achieved or not.

Injury issues have hurt the team’s preparation for the visit to Albion, with the 59-year-old set to face his former club on Sunday.

Danny Batth has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and concerns were raised over the availability of Joe Gelhardt and Luke O’Nien for the clash with the Baggies.

But the Sunderland boss believes the squad can still find ways to give Carlos Corberan’s team problems despite the absences.

"I think you have to analyse every season and think about what the objectives were," said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

"When I first came in, my discussions were around making sure we consolidated in the league.

“If you look in that context we've never been looking over our shoulder at the bottom section of the table.

"We want to win every game.

“You can't do that but we want to be competitive and we have been.

“Successful? We've had really good spells and some difficult spells with too many draws and defeats but generally it's gone OK.

"Without speaking for the supporters I think most would have taken being in with a shout of making the play-offs with three games to go.

"I think we've had enough good days for the fans to enjoy the season and next season we can have greater aspirations to push on."

Will injuries hamper Sunderland’s play-off bid?

The absence of Batth will be huge for Sunderland, especially given Dan Ballard is also unavailable.

Defensive options will be limited which will be a big cause for concern for Mowbray.

However, the team has adapted well to injuries all season to remain in contention for a top six place.

Gelhardt would also be a big miss, and perhaps these mounting injuries will begin to tell finally on Sunday.