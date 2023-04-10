Tony Mowbray wants his side to continue pushing for a play-off place until it is mathematically impossible.

The Sunderland boss was disappointed to concede a 98th minute equaliser to Hull City on Friday, which saw the game finish 4-4.

However, he has already turned his attention to the team’s upcoming fixtures with Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town.

Can Sunderland still fight for a play-off place?

The 59-year-old is confident in these opportunities to gain points on the teams above them in the Championship table.

The Black Cats are currently 11th, six points adrift of the play-off places with just six games remaining.

Mowbray wants his side to have something to fight for in the final couple of games in the campaign, which he believes won’t be possible if they fail to win in their next couple of games.

Cardiff City earned a win over Blackpool on Friday which has boosted their survival chances for this season, which the Sunderland boss is hoping makes this afternoon’s clash a more winnable affair.

"I feel as if we have some good games to play," said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

"Cardiff away now they've won a game, it will take some anxiety off them.

"Birmingham and Huddersfield come pretty quick, both home games.

“There are potential points for us to grab.

"Let's see if we can take it to the last two or three games to make it exciting.

“I want to make it exciting for the supporters.

"If we lose the next two or three games, the last three games are really nothing.

“It would be nice to hang on.”

Mowbray is also hoping to give game time to Isaac Lihaji and Abdoullah Ba in the final few games of the season, although he acknowledged how difficult that will be given the performances of the team’s current attacking players in recent fixtures.

Is the Cardiff clash make or break for Sunderland?

Sunderland simply must win this afternoon to keep their promotion chances alive.

A six point gap in six games will be difficult but not impossible to overcome.

But it will require the absolute best of this team, which means no slip ups will be allowed.

The team’s final three games, against West Brom, Watford and Preston North End, will then all be massive affairs if Sunderland can remain in the hunt going into the last weeks of the campaign.