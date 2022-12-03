Tony Mowbray issues Sunderland progress report ahead of facing Millwall

Sunderland have made a promising return to the Championship this season and supporters will be quietly optimistic about their prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

The Black Cats host Millwall as the second tier resumes from a break for the World Cup this afternoon, presenting an opportunity for Tony Mowbray’s side to close the gap on the play-off places.

At their best, Sunderland have looked like a side capable of sustaining a push for the top six this term, but consistency has peaked and troughed with some key players facing extended spells on the sidelines.

Mowbray issued a message on the squad’s potential and his excitement for the season’s resumption when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “I hope it will be exciting times ahead.

“I don’t want to build a platform that we can’t achieve because, if you put it into context, it is still a team that came out of League One – and that finished fifth in League One and won the play-offs, it’s not as though they ran away with the division and had huge momentum going forward.

“What is the jump between League One and the Championship? It’s quite big, because you have three teams (in the Championship) who have come out of the Premier League with salaries and experienced players who have played at a much, much, higher level.

“From the Premier League to League One is a chasm, there’s a huge gap.

“I think the team has done really, really well.

“I’m quite excited by the balance of the team because we have some really good, technical, footballers.

“And when we get the power and pace at both ends of the pitch, at the back and at the front, allied to the technical ability we have got, the balance is good.

“There are some really young, inexperienced, footballers who are really talented, and some lads who are in their 30s or just touching their 30s who have experience of the league and what it takes, and the combination of the two will give us a platform to put teams on the pitch that will win games in this league.”

Even though they are only a newly promoted side, the Black Cats have plenty of players who have played at the level before, and a healthy group of younger players who will have aspirations of going on to play at a much higher level.

The Verdict

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

This is not Mowbray’s first rodeo.

The wiley and tactically astute manager does not want to unrealistically raise expectations, to elevate the pressure on his and the team’s performances in a difficult lead-up to Christmas.

However, with the way the Black Cats have assembled the squad in the last couple of seasons, even Mowbray would probably admit, that there is more potential in the side for seasons to come, than there was in the Blackburn Rovers squad that came close to finishing in the top six last season under his leadership.

Three points against the Lions this afternoon would be huge for kickstarting their season.