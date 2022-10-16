Tony Mowbray issues Sunderland injury update ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has provided an update on Lynden Gooch ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at Blackburn Rovers, whilst in conversation with the Sunderland Echo.

Gooch, who started during yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic, nearly came off after 10 minutes, with Bailey Wright preparing to come on at that point.

However, the American winger played on and returned 45 minutes of action before being taken off at half time.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about Gooch’s situation ahead of Tuesday’s game at Ewood Park, and why Abdoullah Ba was missing from the 18-man squad against the Latics, Mowbray said: “Lynden has had his foot stamped on, he’d actually had a problem with his foot all week so I assumed it was the same injury, but it wasn’t.

“It’s really sore, bruised and twisted as well. He’s carried on and at half time he was in a lot of discomfort, so we brought him off. “Whether he can recover in two or three days [before Blackburn] we’ll have to wait and see.”

“Abdoullah was rotated.

“I’ve a lot of empathy with the group we have, Leon Dajaku was left out [the squad] previously, Edouard Michut the other night.

“We have training tomorrow [Sunday] so Abdoullah can come and knock on my door.

“Part of my job is to integrate all of these boys, so they feel part of what we’re doing. They just have to get their heads down, work hard and when the opportunity comes show that they’re capable of. We’ve got a really tight group when you think about what they come through in League One.

“These boys have to show those qualities, and I’m sure they will.”

The verdict

It does not appear that Gooch will be out for very long, however, with such a quick turn-around of games, it remains to be seen if he will be ready as early as Tuesday.

As for Ba’s admission, it seems that several players of high quality will have to miss out on making the squads week in week out at Sunderland this season.

That is because they have recruited really quality across the pitch, and subsequently, some players are going to have to be left out.

Ba is an exciting prospect at Sunderland, and this will test his attitude and mentality, but there is every chance that he can go and cement himself in the squad as this campaign progresses.