Tony Mowbray has offered a Sunderland fitness update following the team’s 2-1 comeback win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume turned things around for Mowbray’s side after they had gone 1-0 down to an 11th minute strike from Elijah Adebayo.

The Black Cats now go into Tuesday’s semi-final second leg with one foot in the play-off final.

What is the latest Sunderland team news?

But injuries to Alex Pritarch and Patrick Roberts took some sheen off the taste of victory.

The pair both went down hurt and had to be taken off before the full time whistle sounded at the Stadium of Light.

The club will now be waiting on their fitness going into their midweek meeting with the Hatters.

Mowbray is hopeful that they will both be available for selection, but was unable to confirm the extent of their potential absence.

The 59-year-old also claimed that none of their many injured players are nearing a potential return, with Aji Alese highlighted as the closest to becoming ready.

"Patrick came off which isn't good," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"Pritch has come off after picking up a kick, and if that's what it is there's every chance it'll just need to settle down and it'll just be a haematoma - a big bruise that needs plenty of ice and he'll be fine, hopefully.

"We're really stretched so we need to get these players fit.

“We're in today [Sunday], we'll see who's fit, who's available, then on Monday we'll get on the bus and go to Luton to try and do a job."

Sunderland are now unbeaten in their last 10 games as they close in on a place at Wembley stadium to potentially face the winner of Middlesbrough’s clash with Coventry City.

Can Sunderland gain Premier League promotion?

The Black Cats responded well to going 1-0 down to Luton on Saturday and deservedly earned a first leg victory.

Getting a positive result at Kenilworth Road will be a different story, with the Hatters aiming to turn things around themselves.

Rob Edwards’ side have been tough to beat all season, so getting another good result will be a real test of their promotion credentials.

If Sunderland can make their way past Luton, who finished third in the table, then they will fancy their chances at earning victory in the play-off final later this month, no matter their opponent.