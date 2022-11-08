Tony Mowbray issues Sunderland concern regarding Corry Evans

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is concerned that he does not have a direct replacement for Corry Evans in his squad, with that being a potential area to strengthen in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats spent most of the summer recruiting young and hungry talents who in the main need to be developed before they are ready for a regular starting berth, and they were brought in to complement the experienced core at the Stadium of Light.

That includes Evans, who was signed in the summer of 2021 after being released by Blackburn Rovers and despite perhaps dividing opinion amongst the Sunderland fanbase, made 36 appearances in League One last season as the club won promotion back to the Championship.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland international has virtually been an ever-present this season and has skippered the club in the majority of his appearances, and his presence was seemingly missed in the first hour against Cardiff City on Saturday as the Wearsiders went down 1-0 in the end to the Welsh side.

Mowbray has now lamented his midfield options despite being able to start both Abdoullah Ba and Dan Neil against the Bluebirds, with the lack of an out-and-out replacement for Evans a big concern.

“We have to get a combination, we have to get a balance,” Mowbray said of his midfield options, per Chronicle Live.

“It’s not just Corry Evans, Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba – you should really throw in Elliot Embleton, Pritchard in there, because they are all midfield players.

“If you play one [number] six and two [number] eights, so one sitter at the base and two midfielders who are more advanced but can break through their back line, you have to say that Embleton and Pritchard fall into that category as the eights.

“We seem to have an overload of them (attack-minded midfielders), but we seem to have a slight deficiency in Corry Evans-type of footballers.”

“I think (Abdoullah) Ba has the potential to do it, I just need to give him a kick up the backside before the game to tell him he is allowed to tackle as well as do fancy tricks and run with the ball.

“I think he is coming on board with that, and if he brings the aggression to his game, I think we’ve got a really, really, talented footballer there.”

The Verdict

It is no surprise to see that Mowbray is playing Evans so much and sees him as a key figure considering he had him for a number of years at Blackburn Rovers.

He is the only player of real experience that can operate in the midfield two but because of his age and past injuries, Evans cannot be expected to play 90 minutes every single match.

Perhaps it was negligent to not bring in a like-for-like alternative over the summer, but there is now not that many games until the January transfer window opens for the issue to be rectified.

It’s clearly a point of concern for Mowbray though as to how his side are going to handle midfield battles – that is something the opposition could exploit in future matches.