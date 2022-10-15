Tony Mowbray issues rallying cry ahead of Sunderland v Wigan Athletic

Sunderland welcome Wigan Athletic to the Stadium of Light this afternoon in aiming to end a four-game winless run in the Championship.

An offensive injury crisis has seen the Black Cats slip to 13th in the table, with the Latics arriving on Wearside just two points off of the top six.

Former Black Cats Nathan Broadhead and Charlie Wyke will be expected to play some part for the visitors as Leam Richardson looks to get one over Wigan’s fellow newly promoted side.

Tony Mowbray was focusing on the positives of the club’s recent run when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “Were we not really dominant in the home games (against Preston and Blackpool) and yet we couldn’t find the answer and put the ball in the net?

“We went to Swansea and had nearly 70 percent possession in the second half and had so many more shots than them.

“Give them the positives, really, and keep believing that we are a good team.

“We can beat anybody, but obviously we have to put the ball in the net and finish it off.

“I just have to keep them going, keep them believing.

“We’re all disappointed that we didn’t get three points against this team or three points against that team, but they have to keep believing that what they are doing isn’t far away from being pretty good in this league.

“If we’d made a chance count against Preston, if the goal at home (against Blackpool) had been allowed to stand rather than getting called back for a foul, that would be four more points.

“We probably deserved a draw at Swansea but didn’t get it, but if Jack Clarke’s header had gone in in the last minute, that would make it five more points.

“With five more points, we’d be in the top six!

“But every team could look and point to moments like that.

“My job is to show the players how close we are, really.

“So, close you can touch it.

“We have to keep going, keep believing, keep working hard, keep the confidence levels high.”

Mowbray appropriately summarises the intentions of his words in that final line, he is trying to lift the confidence of the group ahead of a difficult match.

The Verdict

Quiz: 14 questions about Sunderland’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Did Sunderland start the season at home or away? Home Away

It is only natural for there to be a drop-off in attacking potency when losing your two first choice strikers, and Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms cannot return quick enough for Sunderland.

Wigan picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in midweek and appear to have carried over their defensive solidity from their League One title triumph last term.

Wyke left the Black Cats in surprising circumstances to sign for the Latics last summer, but the former Bradford City striker should receive a warm reception from the home crowd after recovering from a cardiac arrest, suffered last season, to return to first team action in the last couple of months.