Sunderland went into the November international break on a three-match unbeaten streak - but they've faltered since returning to action.

The Black Cats will have had a lot of confidence after beating Birmingham City 3-1, a result which left them inside the top six of the division, but their long trip down to Plymouth Argyle last weekend proved to be somewhat of a step too far for the Black Cats, who were downed 2-0 by the Pilgrims.

And things got even worse on Wednesday evening when the Wearsiders lost 2-1 at home to struggling Huddersfield Town, with their 27 shots and 77 per cent possession not being enough to get the better of Darren Moore's side.

One area that Sunderland are really lacking in is at the top end of the pitch - not in terms of numbers but just purely goals, and one player who is still waiting to break his duck is Nazariy Rusyn.

How has Nazariy Rusyn done since his move from Zorya Luhansk?

Rusyn was Sunderland's marquee striker signing in the summer when arriving from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk, and at the age of 24 on arrival he was also the most experienced of the four.

He had to wait over three weeks for his first appearance in a Black Cats shirt, and his first start only came in late October when Tony Mowbray thought he was fully ready to make an impact.

Nazariy Rusyn Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Appearances 9 Goals 0 xG (Expected Goals) 1.18 Assists 1 xA (Expected Assists) 0.46 Shots Per Game 1 Big Chances Missed 0 Aerial Duels Won Per Match 0.4 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0 Possession Lost Per Match 2.6 (Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023)

So far though, Rusyn hasn't made too much of an impact in-front of goal - he is only averaging one shot per match and hasn't even missed a big chance yet - crucially as well, he is yet to hit the back of the net.

It can sometimes be tough for an overseas player to immediately settle into English football, and what won't help as well are injuries...

Nazariy Rusyn - What is the latest on his injury?

Rusyn lasted until just half-time at Home Park last Saturday when Sunderland took on Plymouth, and the reason was not clear as to whether it was tactical or forced.

But when not appearing in the squad to take on Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, it was evident that something was amiss, with Mowbray revealing that the Ukrainian had suffered a groin injury.

And ahead of a potentially difficult trip this weekend to The Den to take on Millwall, Mowbray has stated that it is not a certainty that Rusyn will be fit enough to take part in the action.

In his pre-match press conference, the Sunderland boss confirmed that Rusyn may or may not take part in training on Friday prior to the trip down to London, and whether he does or not will play a part on if he is named in the 20-man matchday squad.

Mowbray could perhaps do with Rusyn back as he has the most experience out of all of his central striker options, with Mason Burstow's injury leaving a choice between Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda against Huddersfield.

The latter was opted for however, and the 18-year-old showed that he was very raw in the defeat by the Terriers, with Mowbray saying that the club cannot expect too much, too soon from the Spaniard, and that is why there is perhaps some desperation for Rusyn to be fit once more.