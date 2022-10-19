Tony Mowbray issues positive injury update on influential Sunderland man

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Lynden Gooch has avoided a serious injury and could potentially make his return to action in this weekend’s clash with Burnley.

Gooch was withdrawn during the Black Cats’ recent victory over Wigan Athletic after sustaining an issue with his foot in the first-half of this fixture.

As a result of this issue, the 26-year-old was unavailable for selection for Sunderland’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers last night.

In the absence of Gooch, Mowbray’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat at Ewood Park.

Ben Brereton Diaz opened the scoring for Blackburn in the 32nd minute of the game as he fired an effort past Anthony Patterson.

Following the break, Rovers doubled their advantage via a header from Scott Wharton.

Unable to deliver a response to Blackburn’s second goal of the evening, Sunderland will be determined to get back to winning ways on Saturday in their clash with Burnley.

After his side’s defeat to Blackburn, Mowbray shared an injury update on Gooch.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the American, the Black Cats boss said: “Lynden was struggling to walk without limping, he didn’t travel [to Blackburn] because he couldn’t even walk properly.

“I don’t think there’s any lasting damage – I think he might have half a chance for the weekend – I think it was just a really severe bone bruising that was really painful.

“But let’s see.

“I think he should be alright for the weekend, yet he was hobbling pretty badly yesterday so we didn’t even put him on the squad list.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively positive update as Sunderland would have been fearing the worst after Gooch was withdrawn in their clash with Wigan.

If the bruising that he has sustained eases ahead of Saturday’s game, the Black Cats academy graduate could be included in the club’s squad.

An influential figure for Sunderland this season, Gooch has managed to show some signs of promise in the 14 league games that he has participated in.

Utilised on the right-hand side of the pitch, Gooch has made 1.5 tackles and has completed 36.3 passes per match and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.70 in the Championship.