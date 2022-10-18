Tony Mowbray issues optimistic verdict on former side Blackburn Rovers ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is confident that former club Blackburn Rovers can enjoy another successful season this term following their strong start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson, speaking to the Black Cats’ media team.

The 58-year-old left Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract and was replaced with Tomasson, who managed to win his first three league games in charge of the Lancashire outfit.

They have been inconsistent since then, winning four and losing three of their last seven matches, but they are currently fifth in the table going into this evening’s round of Championship fixtures and may fancy winning a point or three at Ewood Park against the Black Cats because of this.

Recruiting six players during the summer window despite the fact Tomasson and Director of Football Gregg Broughton only arrived in June, they have also managed to retain star man Ben Brereton Diaz who could be crucial in a potential top-six push this season.

His future remains unclear though with the Chile international yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms and clubs likely to be interested in luring him away from his current side when the January transfer window comes around.

Still, former manager Mowbray is one man who believes they have the ingredients to go on and enjoy a successful 2022/23 campaign.

He said: “They are in the top six. They are more than capable of having a good season, as they had a good season last season.

“I look at their team as a very young team, it was the second youngest team in the Championship last year on average over the 46 games.

“They have some really talented individuals.”

The Verdict:

The one big positive for Rovers is the fact they didn’t need a rebuild despite the loss of some key players and that has helped to retain stability in Lancashire despite changes behind the scenes with a new manager and Director of Football.

Managing to replace those that have left, they have a decent squad at their disposal but Tomasson still needs to be credited for guiding Rovers to an impressive position.

Following years of stability under Mowbray, it would have been hard for the Dane to fill his shoes but he’s come in and managed to stamp his authority on the first-team squad, showing just how good of a coach he is.

Improving their consistency will be their next step and this will be crucial if they want to retain their place in the promotion mix, with teams below them including Watford, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion only likely to get stronger as the season progresses.

But they have put themselves in a good position and that has given them something to build on, so the coming months could bring exciting times for Rovers’ fanbase.