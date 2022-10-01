Tony Mowbray issues message to Sunderland fanbase regarding expectations

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes the onus is on him to temper expectations following a positive start to his reign on Wearside, speaking directly to the club’s supporters in today’s matchday programme.

The former Blackburn Rovers boss has won two, drawn one and lost one of his opening four league games in charge of the Black Cats, enjoying some real high moments during his time in charge already.

Comfortably beating Rotherham United 3-0 during his opening match in charge, he suffered a setback against former club Middlesbrough but redeemed himself against Reading with his side performing excellently for much of the tie at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ellis Simms was forced off with an injury, leaving his side with no orthodox forwards on the pitch, but they still thrived in Berkshire with Patrick Roberts grabbing a brace and Jack Clarke finishing off a wonderful team move in the second half.

And they ended their first set of games by drawing 2-2 against promotion contenders Watford, with this run under Mowbray seeing them climb to sixth place going into this afternoon’s round of fixtures.

The Black Cats will be hoping to remain in the promotion mix for the foreseeable future – but Mowbray is keen to lower some peoples’ expectations despite his bright start at the club.

He wrote: “I feel like I have to temper expectation a little bit, we’re a big club in terms of the league and the fanbase, but we are new to the division and the squad needs growing and developing.

“Hopefully we can continue to build on the positive start we’ve made and it’s an enjoyable season for everyone, with some great days and victories along the way.”

The Verdict:

There shouldn’t be too much pressure on the Black Cats because as Mowbray says, they are still reasonably new to the division and this is why they can’t be too hard on themselves.

This lack of pressure should help them to thrive – especially in games where they are expected to be the underdogs and in the end – that factor could be crucial to them potentially remaining in the promotion mix.

The Wearside outfit’s boss won’t have any shortage of motivation to guide them into the top six too, with Blackburn performing well for much of last season but falling out of the play-offs during the latter stages of the campaign.

Having a talented set of young players at his disposal at the Stadium of Light too, he has a real chance of being successful at his current club in the short term, even though they may want to address a couple of positions in January.

You just feel they may be a goalkeeper, a central defender and potentially a striker short of being a real force in this division, with the club doing well enough even without these potential additions.