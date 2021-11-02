Tony Mowbray issues message to Blackburn Rovers’ owners

Blackburn have managed to surge towards the play-off places so far this season and are currently sitting just outside the top six spots in the league.

It hasn’t always looked so rosy under Tony Mowbray at the club but the owners have stood by the boss – and he has told LancsLive just how much he appreciates their backing.

The Ewood Park outfit have one of the longest serving managers in the league, with Mowbray having been with the club since way back in 2017. It means his tenure has lasted four years so far – which is more than most managers in the current football climate.

Rovers have been up and down in the second tier since their relegation and have had some seasons where they have looked bright but tailed off and some others where they have struggled. Mowbray though is the man who restored the club to the second tier when they were relegated down to League One – and he has been at the helm ever since.

He has been unable to get them into the play-offs or promotion contention since restoring them back into the Championship but he’ll be hoping that this year could be the year – and it would be a just reward to the owners of the side, who have continued to back him in his managerial reign.

Mowbray has now spoken out about the support from the board above him to LancsLive, as he said: “At some clubs you don’t but I would have to say the owners of this football club have supported me extremely well. I thank them for giving me the opportunity to manage the club.

“Some people think it’s done alright over the last four and a half years, other people think it’s not been good enough. But ultimately it’s the owners who make the decisions regarding football managers. We’ll just keep on going.”

Mowbray will want to try and push on this year and try and finally take Blackburn higher up the table. If he can – and if he can break into the play-off spots – then it will finally be reward for the owners faith in him.

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray hasn’t done too bad of a job since taking over at Blackburn. He got them a valuable promotion back into the Championship and although they have tended to be a mid-table outfit, he has managed to keep them a competitive and strong side.

This year, they could try and kick on with Ben Brereton-Diaz upfront. Fans of the club will be desperate to finally see some more success – as will the owners.