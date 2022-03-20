Tony Mowbray issues injury update on Blackburn Rovers player

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Reda Khadra will go for a scan this week on an injury picked up in the 1-0 defeat away at Reading this past weekend.

Rovers succumbed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks to Josh Laurent’s second-half strike, and it’s a result which puts the Lancashire outfit’s play-off place at risk as they now sit in sixth position.

It was the seventh time in the last nine matches that Blackburn had failed to score, and at the start of the contest one of their main attacking threats in Khadra had to play in the unfamiliar position of right wing back.

The German lasted just 25 minutes though before limping off with a calf injury, and Blackburn clearly missed his creative presence as they ended up going down to the struggling Royals, managed on a caretaker basis by ex-Rovers boss Paul Ince.

Mowbray issued an update post-match on Khadra’s status, and he will almost certainly now not be joining up with Germany’s under-21 squad thanks to this latest setback.

“He’ll go away and have a scan, but he’s injured, he done his calf. That’s really frustrating for us all,” Mowbray told Rovers TV.

“I played him out at right wing-back from the start with very little defensive responsibility with a bit of off-balance shape to give us an extra attacking player on the pitch whilst keeping the same shape.

“He looked pretty sharp when he was driving forward, but he’s done his calf and we’ll see what the scan shows us.”

The Verdict

Despite Blackburn’s recent poor form, Khadra has been one of the bright sparks in that period, so if they lose him for a period after the international break then that is a big blow.

Blackburn have already lost several players to injuries in the midst of their downturn in form, with Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Harry Pickering all missing matches.

They really cannot afford to lose another player who is influential going forward – especially when a regular supply of goals has been a struggle.

The scan may come back with no major damage, but all Rovers fans can do is keep their fingers crossed for positive news.