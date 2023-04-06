Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has insisted that he believes that a play-off push for the club could still be on the cards if they successfully navigate their way through their upcoming league fixtures.

The Black Cats are set to take on Hull City tomorrow at the Stadium of Light before heading to Wales to face Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Mowbray's side will then host Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Whereas Sunderland are still in contention for a top-six finish, the same cannot be said for any of their next four opponents.

By embarking on a winning run, the Black Cats could end up closing the gap between them and Blackburn Rovers who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

Having secured a point in their meeting with league leaders Burnley earlier this month, Sunderland will be determined to produce an eye-catching display in front of their supporters on Friday.

What has Tony Mowbray had to say about Sunderland's play-off hopes?

Ahead of the club's clash with Hull, Mowbray has delivered an honest verdict on the club's play-off hopes.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Sunderland boss said: "We've talked about the next group of games.

"There's an opportunity if we can get through the next one.

"Then we go to Cardiff, they're fourth or fifth bottom and they're fighting for their lives.

"It's a fantastic stadium and they have a decent support but it's also a team with anxiety.

"We've been good on the road so we feel we can go there and give them problems.

"Then we have back-to-back home games with Birmingham and Huddersfield and all of a sudden we sit here and we shouldn't be giving up on an exciting end to the season.

"What will put pay to that is if we don't find a way to beat Hull, go to Cardiff get beat and all of a sudden there are five games left and you're miles away and you're not going to do it.

"But if we can win the next few games it makes the next home games really exciting because if you can win four on the bounce you can catapult yourself right up there.

"It's still all to play for."

Could Sunderland move within striking distance of the play-offs in the coming weeks?

As it stands, the Black Cats are seven points adrift of the play-off places with seven games left to play.

By securing a win over Hull tomorrow, there is a possibility that Sunderland could use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in the coming weeks.

Mowbray's side certainly have a favourable run of fixtures that they will fancy amassing a sizeable points tally from.

However, with one slip-up likely to end their hopes of achieving a top-six finish, Sunderland know that they will have to perform at their very best in these games.