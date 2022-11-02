Tony Mowbray issues honest message on relegation concerns at Sunderland

Sunderland have won just one of their last eight matches in the Championship and are seeing their slim hopes of finishing in the play-offs fade away as a result.

That said, the gradual return of Ellis Simms to the first team will give them a huge boost and Tony Mowbray has the experience to navigate them through this tricky period.

Sunderland are sitting just two points above the relegation zone, as is the unforgiving nature of the Championship and are naturally looking over their shoulders.

Mowbray is focused on looking up the table instead though and issued a calm message to supporters when pressed on their slide by ChronicleLive.

He said: “Let’s not look over our shoulder.

“You could talk about us only being a couple of points above the bottom three, but we’re also only seven points from the play-offs – the league is just ridiculously tight at the moment.

“When I watch us, though, we should have no fears.

“As long as we keep the belief and the confidence on the ball and creating chances, we’re going to win lots of games.”

With West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough expected to mobilise and climb into secure mid table positions in the coming months, there is further uncertainty around who will be involved in the relegation shake-up and at the rate they are going, it is only right that the Black Cats are in the conversation for now.

The Black Cats can extend their cushion on the bottom three when they travel to Huddersfield Town this evening, Mark Fotheringham’s men will be buoyant following their win over Millwall at the weekend but have not yet shown enough to convince many that they will not be in the relegation picture for the remainder of the campaign.

Sunderland have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five outings and if they can stand up to the Terriers’ set piece threat, they have a good chance of ending that run at the John Smith’s Stadium.

They should be confident of taking something back to Wearside, but a defeat could lead to premature panic stations amongst the supporter base.