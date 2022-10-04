Tony Mowbray issues honest message on Manchester United player’s progress at Sunderland

Amad Diallo was a high profile loan signing for Sunderland in the summer transfer window, but the Manchester United prospect is yet to really strut his stuff in the North East after a difficult loan spell at Rangers last term.

The 20-year-old showed a lot of promise at youth level and clearly has the ability to contribute in the attacking third for the Black Cats, but Tony Mowbray is looking to implement some more transferrable skills into his game.

U21s football and various other age groups are often more performance-based than results, it is the opposite at senior level and that could be where some teething problems are cropping up.

Mowbray offered a positive yet constructive message on Diallo when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “He’s just a young boy really, but he’s supremely talented.

“To see his touch, and see how fast and direct he is, it’s a lovely thing to watch on the training pitch.

“You see how talented he is, and you can see why he’s at Man United, but you can also understand why he’s out on loan, to develop the core materials you need to be a competitive footballer.

“He needs to find a better end product.

“He has all this soft, lovely feet and brilliant skills, but he needs to shoot when he gets in the box.

“When he sees the goal, he needs to shoot, and he needs to add goals and assists to his name.

“It’s not enough just to be a lovely footballer who can dribble and go past people, but never have an end product.

“That’s the message, yet it’s not a simple one.

“You have to keep repeating it to him all the time – we have to drill into him that we want him to shoot and get in the box.

“Can he score a scruffy goal; can he get a rebound off the goalie?

“We have to get him into those positions, but when it all clicks for him, he’s going to be some footballer because he’s got every attribute you want.”

Injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms may provide opportunities to Diallo in the coming weeks, and it is important that he takes them, with the likes of Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton and Patrick Roberts filling in admirably so far.

The Verdict

With the hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup fast approaching, Diallo should earn his first league start for the Black Cats soon, and it will be very interesting to see how he adapts.

Despite not having many striking options at the moment, Mowbray does have a wealth of wide options to choose from in filling in his forward line, many being reliable performers at the club.

Diallo has three years remaining on his contract at Manchester United, and by that time the 20-year-old will want to be playing regular top-flight football, whether that be on loan or for the Red Devils, impressing at Sunderland this season could accelerate that pathway.