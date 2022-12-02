Tony Mowbray issues his verdict on Manchester United recall option amid speculation surrounding Amad Diallo’s Sunderland future

Tony Mowbray has offered his verdict on speculation surrounding Amad Diallo’s Sunderland future.

It has been reported this week that Manchester United are weighing up their options regarding the future of the Ivorian following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The exit of the Portuguese international has left the team looking light in attack, which has left Erik ten Hag considering recalling one of his options currently on loan in the Championship.

But the Sunderland boss is optimistic that Amad will remain at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season, as was originally agreed with the Premier League club.

While the Red Devils can bring him back to Old Trafford in January, it is not something that the 58-year old expects to deal with.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens,” said Mowbray, via Sunderland Echo.

“But we’re not sitting here at the moment thinking, ‘Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he’s going to go and make a massive impact for them’.

“I think Man United are in an alright place aren’t they? They’re doing okay.

“They’ve got a young Argentinian lad [Alejandro Garnacho] coming through who’s been scoring a few goals for them, and I’m sure they’ll be wanting to give him a chance.

“[Christian] Eriksen obviously looks really talented, and their midfield has been shaken up a little bit.

“They started with Fred and [Scott] McTominay, but now you’ve got lots of different options with the likes of Casemiro, Antony and [Bruno] Fernandes as well.

“I guess the point I’m trying to make is that I’m not sure he’s going to be going back.”

Quiz: What club did Sunderland sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Djibril Cissé? Liverpool Manchester City Marseille Lyon

Amad has emerged as an important part of the Black Cats’ squad in recent fixtures, having stepped up to the plate amid several injury concerns in the squad.

The 20-year old has scored three goals in his last five games, which has helped the team to seven points from a possible 15 in that period.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is the visit of Millwall this Saturday, where a win could lift them to within one point of the play-off places.

The Verdict

Amad has performed well since being given a proper chance in the team in recent games.

This has seen his standing in the squad increase, and he could prove a key figure in the second half of the campaign.

With key players returning from injury, it will be interesting to see how Amad continues to develop.

He clearly possesses a lot of potential, so Man United will be keeping a keen eye on his progress even if they do opt to keep him at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season.