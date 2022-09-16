Tony Mowbray issues fresh Ellis Simms injury update ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Watford

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has offered an injury update on Everton loanee Ellis Simms.

The forward was hauled off in the 3-0 win over Reading midweek after only 37 minutes of action.

A toe injury sustained in the first half meant he was unable to continue, being replaced by Elliot Embleton.

The Black Cats were unsure of the severity of his injury at first, with some fearing it could even be a broken bone.

However, the Sunderland boss has eased fears that it is a long-term issue, with his claim that the 21-year old will return to light training ahead of this weekend’s action.

The forward has three goals from eight league appearances so far this season and has become an important member of the squad since his arrival this summer, so a potential return against Watford would be a big boost to the team.

“We’re hoping he’s going to be OK,” said Mowbray, via Phil Smith.

“He’ll have a jog about on the grass today and we’ll wait and see.

“Worst comes to worst, we’ve got two weeks after tomorrow and I’m sure he’ll be fine after that.”

Mowbray’s side are currently sixth in the Championship table, with the 58-year old having won two of his first three games since taking charge at the end of August.

Sunderland visit Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Simms returning this weekend would be a huge boost for Sunderland as he has proven an important member of the squad this season.

His partnership with Ross Stewart has worked out rather well, so to have both out of the team through injury will give Mowbray cause for concern.

The international break is perhaps coming at the right time for Sunderland, as it will allow the likes of Simms to rest up and return to action at full fitness without missing as many games.

Watford will pose a significant threat this weekend, despite their poor form, so a good result for Mowbray’s side would give them great momentum heading into October.