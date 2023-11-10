Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes 18-year-old striker Eliezer Mayenda could make his first appearance for the club soon after impressing in training.

Mayenda has recovered from injury and has been pushing for a place on the bench, showing talent and a desire to improve.

With Sunderland's focus on developing young players, supporters can look forward to seeing Mayenda's potential on display in upcoming matches.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Eliezer Mayenda is pushing for a first start for the club after his impressive performances in training.

Who is Eliezer Mayenda?

The 18-year-old striker was brought by the Black Cats in the summer transfer window from French side Sochaux, although he perhaps went under the radar in comparison to some of the other signings.

Given his age, Mayenda was always going to be a project signing for the Wearside outfit, but they have shown that they will give youngsters a chance, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg just two who have made their mark as teenagers.

Tony Mowbray makes Eliezer Mayenda claim

And, it appears Mayenda could follow suit, as Mowbray explained to the Sunderland Echo that the attacker, who has recovered from injury, is pushing with his performances on a day-to-day basis.

“I think there's every chance he'll be on the bench this weekend. It'll be a cameo role if he does come on, he's still only played one ninety minutes against Hibernian behind closed doors.

“He hasn't played much, so we'll have to be careful. He's going to play in a bounce game next Wednesday. He'll play in that regardless of whether he gets minutes this weekend, because we need to get him playing.

“He's training really well, he's a lovely guy who wants to ask questions and get better - and he keeps hitting the back of the net in the training. As coaching staff we're looking forward to seeing him out there, but what we don't know is how quickly he'll get up to the intensity of the Championship.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

“It's OK playing in training games, but it's also about how you cope with me screaming at him to get back and chase the opposition full back! He has to be able to do that as well.

“But he's very talented, and he's got a wand of a left foot with real power in it. He's very dynamic, quick, and fast. There's nothing stopping him being a really good player and, hopefully, he can put that onto the pitch at first-team level.”

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for Sunderland this season, as they’ve managed 24 in 15 games. However, they have been reliant on Jack Clarke, who is top scorer with nine, whilst a natural number nine is yet to find the net for Mowbray’s side.

What next for Sunderland?

These comments are certainly encouraging for Mayenda, and they will excite the fans who are looking forward to seeing what the youngster can do.

We know that this is Sunderland’s plan, to bring through talent and to give them a chance in the XI, and Mayenda could be the next one to come through and impress for the Black Cats.

Clearly, there still needs to be patience with the player, but it seems likely that he will get opportunities over the coming weeks and months, and he will need to take those chances that come his way to nail his place in the XI.

Sunderland are back in action tomorrow against Birmingham City.