Tony Mowbray issues Ellis Simms update ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Blackpool

Tony Mowbray does not expect Ellis Simms to be available for selection for Sunderland’s upcoming clash with Blackpool.

The forward has been absent from the Black Cats’ squad since limping off during the team’s 3-0 win over Reading in September.

A toe injury has kept him out of the side, having now missed three games for the club.

The 58-year old has claimed it could yet be a few weeks before we see the Everton loanee make his return to action.

He has warned that the club are erring on the side of caution given the potential for the injury to be re-aggravated should he return to the team too soon.

“It’s not changing over the next week or so I don’t think,” said Mowbray, via the Sunderland Echo.

“We have to be cautious with him, it’s his big toe, it’s a ligament and needs some time to settle down.

“Give him the time he needs, a few weeks and then hopefully we’ll have some good news.”

Quiz: Did Sunderland win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Selhurst Park? Win Draw Loss

Simms has proven to be an important member of the squad since arriving from the Toffees during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year old has bagged three league goals for the side in eight appearances and has formed a good relationship with strike partner Ross Stewart.

Stewart is also absent from the side at the moment having picked up an injury of his own.

Up next for Sunderland is the visit of Michael Appleton’s side to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

A 0-0 draw with Preston North End highlighted the issues the team is now suffering up front with the absence of Simms and Stewart.

Others have stepped up in their place and done a serviceable job, but Mowbray would ideally prefer to have his two main strikers back to full fitness soon.

Sunderland go into this midweek clash 8th in the Championship table in the middle of a three game unbeaten run, as Mowbray seeks his first home win as the club’s manager.

Blackpool have lost their last three games, so will be looking to turn things around as they aim to steer clear of the relegation zone.