Tony Mowbray issues Ellis Simms update ahead of Sunderland clash with Preston North End

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Ellis Simms will not be available for selection for Sunderland this weekend.

The Championship action returns this weekend as the Black Cats welcome Preston North End to the Stadium of Light.

This will be the new Sunderland boss’ first home game in charge since taking over the team at the end of August.

But he will be without the Everton loanee as he has been unable to recover from injury in time for Saturday’s clash.

The 58-year old confirmed that, despite some optimism he could make his return to the side, he has been unable to get back to full fitness in time following a toe injury.

“We hoped he might be okay after this international break, but I did say before that it depends on a few things,” said Mowbray, via the club’s official website.

“He won’t be available yet. It’s his toe – he’s had x-rays and scans, and Everton may now want to scan him.

“Our first diagnosis is that he may have had some ligament damage on his big toe, a difficult and painful area. But Everton will decide what to do in terms of a further scan or x-ray as, ultimately, he’s their player.”

12 quiz questions about Sunderland legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 What club did Sunderland sign Kevin Phillips from? Crystal Palace Fulham QPR Watford

Mowbray has overseen one win, one draw and one loss in his time in charge of Sunderland, which has put the team 5th in the Championship table.

Simms has been out of action since coming off hurt in the 36th minute of the 3-0 win over Reading earlier this month.

He has been an important player for Sunderland since arriving in the summer, scoring three goals from eight league starts.

The Verdict

This comes as a huge blow to Sunderland ahead of this weekend’s game against Preston.

The Lilywhites have the meanest defence in the division, having only conceded four goals in 10 fixtures.

Mowbray’s side will be without either of their first choice strikers, with Ross Stewart also likely to miss out.

That means the likes of Patrick Roberts will have to step up, as he has done in recent weeks, to take on the task of the team’s goal scoring duties against Ryan Lowe’s side.