Tony Mowbray issues Coventry City verdict ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Tony Mowbray has hailed the work of Mark Robins at Coventry City.

Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers face their play-off rivals on Saturday afternoon, but the former Sky Blues boss has praised his opposition manager ahead of the clash.

Mowbray has claimed that he was effectively managing a youth side during his time with Coventry, and has praised Robins for bringing the club back to the Championship.

Mowbray has praised Robins’ relationship with the owners and the investment they’ve made to improve the team over the years.

“I think Mark has done an amazing job at the club,” said Mowbray, via the club’s official website.

“When I left Coventry, it was literally the Under-18s team playing and the club was in a difficult situation.

“The owners of Coventry have done amazingly to support Mark how they have done.

“He has spent money on [Gustavo] Hamer, who cost almost £2 million, but there are lots of great signings, players like [Callum] O’Hare, [Matt] Godden, [Viktor] Gyokores from Brighton.

“It’ll be a tough game for us, I’ve watched their recent games and they stuck four goals past Sheffield United.

“They have won one of their last six games but they’re very competitive, very dangerous, their attacking players are very good and they’re well-coached,” he added.

“The stadium, when the fans are behind their team, it’s a loud, noisy stadium that’s full of energy.

“We have to go there, be solid, make life difficult for them and make sure we put a better percentage of our chances in the back of the net.”

Blackburn go into this afternoon’s clash ahead of Coventry in the table.

But there are only six points separating the sides, with Rovers in sixth place and Coventry in 11th in the Championship table.

Robins’ side also have a game in hand over Blackburn, meaning a win this afternoon would put Coventry in striking distance of their play-off rivals with the number of games remaining quickly reducing.

The Verdict

Robins took over the side as a League Two outfit in 2017 and has led an incredible rise through the divisions.

Mowbray has done similarly well to bring Blackburn back to being a top Championship side having managed the club in League One.

This afternoon’s clash will be a big game with a massive bearing on who will compete in the play-offs come the end of the season.

But it is good that Mowbray has shown such reflection ahead of the game and it will give the game an added atmosphere that there is such respect between the two bosses in the dugout.