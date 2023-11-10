Highlights Sunderland's Jack Clarke's has been impressive early in the 2023/24 campaign, currently topping the league's scoring charts.

There are rumours of Premier League clubs showing interest in Clarke, with Brentford in particular said to be on 'red alert'.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has discussed the possibility of Clarke's exit, issuing a confident stance on the club's chances even in the event of his departure.

After their play-off finish last season, it has been another good start to the campaign for Sunderland in 2023/24.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, though, one problem that plagued the club last season continues to be an issue - their lack of striking options.

In the summer, the club signed four young forwards, but they have been eased into things slowly, and as yet, none are yet to have a big impact.

So, how are Sunderland eighth in the division and just two points outside of the top six at this stage?

Well, it is largely down to Jack Clarke, his fine performances, and most importantly, his goals.

The Black Cats' winger has nine goals in 15 Championship appearances so far this season, making him the joint-top scorer in the Championship alongside Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics.

Clarke linked with move away from Sunderland

With those good performances have come eyes, though, with Premier League clubs eyeing Clarke up ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Brentford are on 'red alert' for the 22-year-old, and sais that Burnley also had bids rejected for the starlet in the summer.

All the while, Nixon claims that Sunderland are struggling to tie Clarke down to a new deal, one that they are keen to add a release clause into.

However, Nixon claims that the cash on offer to Clarke is only a small increase, and that he could get much more in the top flight.

Given Clarke's current deal expires in 2026, there certainly seems no reason to rush from the player's perspective.

Tony Mowbray addresses Jack Clarke speculation

One man who, at least publicly, is relaxed over the future of Jack Clarke is Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Indeed, the Black Cats boss has been discussing Clarke's potential departure with the media this week, and believes that even if he did leave, Sunderland could still mount a play-off challenge this season.

“I would hope we would still be in contention if we lost him," Mowbray explained, via The Northern Echo.

"I think you have to build structure within our teams and it’s why you have players on the fringe. Hopefully, when they get their chance, they will help the team. You need players like that to continue the progress of the team.

"I cannot sit here and say, we can just replace Jack Clarke with Jewison Bennette for example because he is still a young boy who is learning the game. And it’s unlikely he is going to score goals at the ratio Jack does.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

“But if you want to make the play-offs, you probably have to score between 60 and 70 goals. Who is going to score them because at this moment Jack is leading the way for us in that department? But I would not expect a total wind change in how we play if we did lose him.

"We would find someone else and we would deliver the same messages we are doing now. We are trying to create an identity so that if an individual is suspended or whatever, you do not see much change.

“You train your team every day, not just 11 individuals. That means the back-ups know exactly what we do and how we do it in the same way as the player in front of him. Hopefully, you do not see the gap too much if you do make changes.

“It is all about the collective. That is why you have squads.”

Can Sunderland reach the play-offs if Jack Clarke departs?

Whilst Tony Mowbray may be confident that they can do so, you have to say, if Jack Clarke were to leave Sunderland in January, their task of making the play-offs would become infinitely more difficult.

So far this season, Clarke has really carried the Black Cats in terms of goals, with the second highest scorer six behind him being Dan Neil with just three to his name.

Sunderland's 2023/24 top scorers at present, as per BBC Sport Rank Player Goals Assists 1 Jack Clarke 9 1 2 Dan Neil 3 2 = 3 Abdoullah Ba 2 1 = 3 Jobe Bellingham 2 1 = 3 Chris Rigg 2 0 = 3 Pierre Ekwah 2 0 = 3 Dan Ballard 2 0 = 8 Bradley Dack 1 1 = 8 Niall Huggins 1 1 = 8 Trai Hume 1 1 Stats correct as of 10/11/2023

As such, if Clarke departs, you do wonder where the goals would come from for the Black Cats, regardless of what Mowbray says about the collective over the individual.

Indeed, the Black Cats would almost certainly have to bring in a direct replacement capable of scoring on a regular basis if indeed they wanted to make the play-offs in the event of Clarke's departure.