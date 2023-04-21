Sunderland are facing a fresh injury concern ahead of their clash with West Brom on Sunday.

Joe Gelhardt is in a race to prove his fitness for the crucial game in the battle for the play-off places.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that the Leeds United loanee failed to train on Friday, which has raised doubts over his readiness to compete against the Baggies.

This is the latest in a number of injury concerns at the Stadium of Light ahead of their clash with Albion.

Captain Danny Batth has also been ruled out for the rest of the season following a knee injury suffered in the draw with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

The positive news from Mowbray is that Eduoard Michut may be in line to make his return to the squad in time for Sunday afternoon.

The Sunderland boss is still hopeful that Gelhardt can prove his fitness in time for West Brom, but it will depend on whether he can take part in training on Saturday.

"It was Edouard's first day back in training today," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

“He trained well.

"I haven't made my mind up on the team yet, we rotated a few things around and had a look at one or two different things.

"Gelhardt didn't train today, he's had an ankle problem for a few weeks, but hopefully he will train tomorrow and come with us.

"It feels as though it is at both ends of the pitch where we have a few problems, but we generally find a way to come out and give a good account of ourselves and I'm sure we will."

Sunderland have also had a number of injury issues in attack all campaign that has hampered their promotion push, with star striker Ross Stewart missing much of the year.

The Black Cats are currently ninth in the Championship, two points adrift of the play-off places with just three fixtures remaining.

How big of a loss would Joe Gelhardt be against West Brom?

Gelhardt hasn’t quite hit the ground running in the way many would have hoped when he arrived in January.

However, the striker is still a consistent presence up front and has contributed three goals and two assists from his 15 appearances.

So it will come as a blow to Mowbray if he is unable to feature on Sunday.

That the match is later in the weekend may prove important for Sunderland as it gives the 20-year-old an extra day to prove his fitness.