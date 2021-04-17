Tony Mowbray issues clear message on his current situation at Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that the club have to focus on continuing to build an identity on the field and not get drawn into the constant cycle of hiring and firing managers.

Mowbray managed to relieve some of the pressure that has built on his shoulders in recent weeks by guiding Blackburn to a much-needed 2-1 win against Derby County on Friday night. That saw Rovers all but really secure their survival in the Championship this term as they reached the 50 point marker.

Rovers’ poor form during the second half of the season has seen them drop well out of the race for the top-six. It has been reported that discussions will be held in the summer over Mowbray’s future with the club’s hierarchy unhappy with how the campaign has developed.

22 facts about Blackburn Rovers’ football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Blackburn Rovers' badge on their kit in their FA Cup finals has been the town's coat of arms. Genuine Fake

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray suggested that the only way Blackburn will be able to earn promotion over the next few years is by building an identity through the recruitment of players. He also cautioned against Rovers entering into the cycle of constantly changing managers.

He said: “But you know my thoughts, I believe if you have a structure and an identity and a way of playing that you can grow and keep adding in transfer windows with better players which gives you a much better chance of just being a team that fights for 46 games.

“Win some, draw some, you have to find a consistency in the way you play and we’re way off at the moment as you can see, we’ve fallen away in the second-half of the season.

“But my belief moving forward is the only way this club will ever get out of this league is if they have an identity.

“Because three teams with £100 million budget will be coming down from the Premier League and it looks like the three teams that came down last year potentially could be going back up. Is that what this league is going to be?

“So how does a club like ours give themselves a chance to compete against these teams with much bigger budgets, better players and bigger squads? As I said, bit like trying to create an identity, recruit players who fit the identity and just keep going

“But the reality is, if you lose enough games on the way the club changes the manager and the next manager comes in, gets rid of some players he doesn’t like and changes that. He loses some game and then he goes, the next manager comes in and changes a few players.

“I don’t know how many years you have been doing this job but you will have seen Blackburn Rovers for a lot of years. Have they ever been in the top six since they were relegated? In two or three of those years they would have had parachute payments, giving them a really good chance of getting back.

The verdict

Blackburn are heading into the summer at a major crossroads, with them needing to make a crucial decision on Mowbray’s future. Undoubtedly Rovers have underperformed this season in the Championship with them having enough quality to at least be in the top half.

He knows from these comments that he is under genuine scrutiny and this is him perhaps trying to justify why he should be kept on as manager to maintain stability. There is a lot to agree with there and Blackburn have managed to develop an identity over the last few years that has helped them re-establish themselves in the Championship.

It is a difficult choice, but Blackburn need to consider whether there are any managers out of work that could radically improve on the work Mowbray has been doing. If there is not that option out there then it would be better to stick with him and offering backing to improve the squad.