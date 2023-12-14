Highlights Mowbray thanks Sunderland owner, supporters, and staff for their support during his time at the club.

He believes that he leaves the club in a positive position with a strong and unified dressing room.

Mowbray expresses gratitude to the supporters for their amazing support and fondly reflects on the bond he formed with them.

Tony Mowbray has issued a message to Sunderland supporters following his departure from the club earlier this month.

Mowbray was well liked by the Black Cats’ fans, but a poor run of results led to the club making the decision to change managers.

The 60-year-old has yet to speak out on his departure from the Wearside outfit, but has now released a statement.

Mowbray spent 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light, leading the team to a sixth place finish in his first campaign at the helm.

He departed the club after a 1-1 draw with Millwall at the start of the month, which left the team ninth in the standings.

Mowbray: “A pleasure…”

Mowbray has thanked Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for the opportunity to work with the club.

He has also thanked the supporters and staff for the backing they showed to him during his 15 months at the Stadium of Light.

“After fifteen eventful months my time at Sunderland has come to an end,” wrote Mowbray, via Phil Smith on Twitter.

“I would like to thank Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for entrusting me to lead such a historic and significant Football Club.

“I believe that I leave the club in a positive place in terms of both league position and also with a strong and unified dressing room.

“To the players, thank you.

“You have been a pleasure to work with.

“You are a special group with humility being a core value within the dressing room.

“Thank you for embracing our methods and I hope you enjoyed the journey.

“I am grateful to the senior professionals who acted as role models and mentors for their young teammates and also thankful to the young players who thrived under the style of play.

“To all of the support staff at both the training ground and the stadium, thank you for creating such a positive environment in which the players flourished.

“Finally, I would like to thank the most important people at any football club, the supporters.

“I will forever be grateful for the amazing support that you have to the team but also to me personally.

“As a native Teessider, the warmth that I received from Wearside was truly special.

“It is a bond that I genuinely appreciate.

“The atmosphere that you created at the Stadium of Light was inspirational to those of you who traveled in your many thousands supporting the team around the country, your support was phenomenal.

“I leave energised and enthusiastic for my next challenge.

“Thank you for the memories.”

Sunderland league position

Mike Dodds has since taken the reins of the Sunderland first team squad as the club searches for Mowbray’s permanent replacement.

Two wins from two under Dodds has left the team sitting sixth in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Bristol City on 16 December.

A classy response

Many were surprised by Mowbray’s departure at the start of the month given how well he had done with the club up to that point.

But this is a very classy response from a veteran coach who clearly quite enjoyed his time at Sunderland.

There is no doubt that he will find a new role again soon, especially seeing as how eager he appears to be to get back into management again.

Given the vacancies in the Championship at the moment, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back on the touchline soon.