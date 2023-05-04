Tony Mowbray has challenged Patrick Roberts to improve for Sunderland, but admits he "loves him to bits" ahead of key final game of the season against Preston North End.

Roberts' screamer against Watford rescued what could be a vital point for Sunderland, coming back from two down to draw 2-2 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have had a hugely successful season in their first campaign back in the Championship and head into the final game of the season in seventh place needing a win to sneak into the play-off places.

Roberts' involvement in that has been important, the winger has scored five and assisted a further seven from his 41 games, but has only started 28 of those.

He joined the club in January 2022 on an initial six-month deal in League One, and he helped guide them to promotion, which prompted a two-year extension to his contract last summer.

Tony Mowbray's Patrick Roberts claim

Mowbray explained that Roberts is just one of a number of talented players in his attacking line, so has had to wait his turn at times, speaking via the Sunderland Echo he said: "I left Patrick out the other week, played Abdoullah [Ba]."

"I look at them and try to assess the opposition and where their strengths are and what we might need on any given day. I think it's good to have those attacking options, and yet there's no centre-forward.

"There's a nine and a half in young [Joe] Gelhardt and wide attackers. It's exciting when [Jack] Clarke gets the ball. He's still only, what, 22? It's still a bit hit-and-miss. He's so exciting when he goes down the outside, gets to the byline and gets it over, other times he cuts inside and runs into traffic. He will get better and learn to make the right decision more often."

Mowbray outlined that Roberts needs to attack the box more from the opposite side, he added: "We have good attacking options, people who can eliminate the opposition. We just have to get enough bodies breaking from midfield and from deep to get in the box and score goals, or the opposite winger needs to get in."

However, Mowbray has been hugely impressed with Roberts since his arrival to the club last August, he continued: "He's a brilliant footballer, I love him to bits.

"It seems very natural to me, his talent. In our individual development plans, Patrick is on my roster, so I have to show Patrick his clips and go through them with him.

"I don't do it every week because I'm not teaching him. I don't say to him, 'you could maybe put that on your right foot, stick it through his legs, run around him', he just does it, but I can teach him to get in at the back stick when Clarke is attacking the full back down the other side and hope that the ball flashes across the six yard box, and he has a tap-in at the back stick, rather than him still stood on the wing and the ball flashes across and there's nobody in there.

"We can talk about that, show him that, keep shouting at him to get in and remind him. That's just an example of lots of different things we need to keep doing with the team, to get them in the right positions to finish off a lot of the good work the team does."

Preston v Sunderland

Sunderland came into the Championship with a forward line which was clearly too good for League One and have added further to it with Amad Diallo and Gelhardt as well.

Roberts and co. can have a big say if they help Mowbray's side beat Preston and pinch a play-off spot. His screamer may be seen as a season-defining goal.

Even if Sunderland fail to achieve promotion, it's difficult to see Roberts not having a big impact next season at the Stadium of Light.