Tony Mowbray has rubbished concerns promotion this season would come too soon for Sunderland.

The Black Cats are still in the fight for a top six finish going into the final game of the season on Monday.

A win over Preston North End could see the team move above Millwall in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour on the final day.

Tony Mowbray on Sunderland promotion

But with a realistic chance at promotion in sight, Mowbray has responded to those questioning whether a top flight place would come too soon for this team.

Mowbray dismissed those concerns, claiming that a Premier League place would bring a massive benefit to the club.

The 59-year-old believes that any chance at promotion is a good one and worth taking, criticising the idea that it can be too soon for any team to jump up a division.

He highlighted his previous experience with West Brom as a good example of a team that ultimately benefited in the long-run by gaining promotion, even if it meant going straight back down again.

“You never turn down a shot at promotion,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“There are plenty of clubs who have got promoted and had to do major surgery on the team.

“They’ve maybe even come down, but they’ve been so much stronger to go back up again.

“West Brom are the classic case.

“When I was there, the fans sang ‘Boing Boing’. Why? Because they were going up and down and up.

“But on the back of going up, we bought some great players for the club, the [Chris] Brunts and [James] Morrisons who stayed ten years and were the foundation of playing in the Premier League for seven years on the bounce.”

Sunderland earned promotion to the Championship last season via the play-offs, but have not competed in the Premier League since 2017.

Is it too soon for Sunderland to win promotion to the Premier League?

Mowbray’s analysis is pretty spot on.

The amount of money that Sunderland stand to make from promotion makes it completely worthwhile.

It would require a lot of surgery on the team in order to have a competitive squad in the top flight.

But that is the kind of problem the club would love to have going into the summer transfer window, as gaining promotion would simply be too lucrative to worry about anything else.