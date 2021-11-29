Tony Mowbray issues Bradley Dack update as Blackburn Rovers return looms

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack is ‘not far away’ from making a return to action after suffering a serious knee injury back in March.

Dack was a driving force for Rovers in his first two seasons with the club after joining from Gillingham in 2017, scoring 18 times in their League One promotion season and then 15 goals in the Championship the following campaign.

Disaster struck in December 2019 though against Wigan as a ruptured ACL left Dack on the sidelines for over a year, only returning to senior action in late December 2020.

After just 16 appearances though the same fate struck for the attacking midfielder earlier this year after colliding with former Rovers stopper David Raya of Brentford – but this time it was the left knee that was damaged and not the right one that happened against Wigan.

To the delight of fans though Dack is back on the training pitch doing ball work which means he looks close to a return to action.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Dack will feature in three under-23’s matches at the start of 2022 to ramp up his recovery and then will be considered for the first-team by the end of January.

And Mowbray has commented on the imminent return of one of his key players for the second half of the season.

“He’s not far away,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He’s coming and how exciting for this team that we can add Bradley Dack’s quality and experience and another player, like (Darragh) Lenihan, who has got some experience and to have another voice out there to help the young players to achieve victories.”

The Verdict

We have no idea as to what kind of player Dack is going to come back as, but if he’s still got the abilities that he had pre-injury then he will be a major addition to Mowbray’s squad.

He’s already been through hell and back to recover from one ACL injury, so for the other knee to go will have been extremely tough to take.

But he’s already ahead of schedule in his return plan but Blackburn will not be rushing him back to fitness after what happened last time – regardless of it being his other knee that got injured.

In two months time though we should see Dack back in a Blackburn shirt and he will no doubt get a heroes reception at Ewood Park from fans.