Tony Mowbray issues Blackburn Rovers injury update on 24-year-old

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has had to deal with a plethora of injuries to his squad recently, with the latest man to go down being Scott Wharton.

Mowbray was able to field somewhat of a full-strength squad as his side faced Blackpool at the weekend, with the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan and Ben Brereton recovering from recent injuries.

It appeared though that Rovers may be losing another key player for the rest of the season when late in the second half against the Seasiders, Scott Wharton had to be withdrawn.

The 24-year-old defender has played 24 times in the Championship after recovering from a serious achilles injury picked up last season, but a facial injury which would not stop bleeding forced him from the pitch as Rovers were looking for a winning goal.

Despite Mowbray’s description of the commanding centre-back’s injuries being pretty brutal, the good news is that Wharton should be fit and ready for the trip to Peterborough United on Good Friday.

“His face is smashed to bits,” Mowbray said, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“The doctor was telling me that he was going to inject it to stop the bleeding, but there was blood everywhere.

“It meant he had to come off, because his face was pretty badly smashed in.

“The good news is that I’m sure he’ll be fine and ready for the next game at Peterborough.”

The Verdict

If Rovers still want to be in the play-off mix by the end of the season then Wharton is a player that they can not lose.

He has battled back from an achilles problem very well and has slotted right back into Tony Mowbray’s side seamlessly.

It speaks volumes that Wharton is rated as the ninth-best player in the Championship this season by WhoScored, with the trio of himself, Van Hecke and Lenihan being solid and dependable for the most part.

Thankfully for Rovers though it looks like he will play through the injury, which shows just what kind of character Wharton really is.