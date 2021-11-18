Tony Mowbray issues Blackburn injury update ahead of Bristol City clash

Despite taking a 7-0 battering from Fulham just a few weeks ago, Blackburn Rovers still remain on the cusp of the play-off places in the Championship.

The mood was downbeat amongst fans when the Cottagers came to Ewood Park and destroyed a 10-man Rovers side, and it was a result that could have easily sapped the confidence from Tony Mowbray’s side.

Just a few days later though Rovers put those ghosts to rest with a convincing 3-1 success over Sheffield United, which meant going into the international break they sat in seventh position.

The two-week gap between fixtures also meant that several players could rest up injuries that they had been suffering with, which included the colossal central defender Daniel Ayala and wing-back Harry Pickering.

Despite having a clean bill of health since the start of the season, Ayala has missed the last three matches whilst Pickering has been absent for four straight games, however Mowbray has confirmed that both are fit for the trip to Bristol City this weekend.

One player who won’t make it though is five-goal striker Sam Gallagher, who was ruled out of the last two outings for Rovers with a calf strain.

The forward is not ready to return and another player who will be missing is Joe Rankin-Costello, who has suffered yet another hamstring injury.

Rankin-Costello made his return from a long-term lay-off in the defeat to Fulham but he’s suffered another setback and is expected to be absent until Christmas.

The Verdict

Despite having a somewhat depleted squad and shuffling the pack a bit against Sheffield United, Rovers still won all three points which would have been a relief for Mowbray after what happened against Fulham.

Adding Ayala and Pickering back into his plans will definitely be most welcomed with both being a key part of the side this season and their early season success.

The most frustrating set-back though will definitely be of Rankin-Costello, who doesn’t look like he’s able to shake off his constant hamstring issues.

The versatile right-back missed a large portion of last season with a hamstring tear and whilst this one is just a strain, it will still be a cause for concern about his long-term health.