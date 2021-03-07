Tony Mowbray issues Adam Armstrong update after missing Blackburn’s win over Millwall

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray confirmed that leading scorer Adam Armstrong missed the club’s 2-0 win over Millwall with a hamstring injury – but hopes that he isn’t sidelined for too long.

The Rovers boss confirmed following defeat to Reading in midweek that Armstrong was complaining about tightness in both of his hamstrings, and they clearly hadn’t recovered in time for Blackburn’s trip to the capital.

It turned out though that Rovers didn’t actually need their 2o-goal man, as they ran out victors over the Lions pretty convincingly, with Bradley Dack getting back amongst the goals along with Sam Gallagher.

Tyrhys Dolan was the man that actually took Armstrong’s place as the central striker, with the young winger playing more as a ‘false nine’ – a role he seemed to play pretty well in.

Armstrong’s scoring run has also faded recently, with just five goals netted in his past 15 Championship outings, which is a far cry from when he netted 14 in the first 14 games of the season.

And the fact that his hamstrings are now playing up is not a positive sign at all – speed is a big part of Armstrong’s game and if the hamstrings keep on giving him repeated trouble, it could make the former Newcastle man less effective.

Nevertheless, Mowbray is staying positive when it comes to the length of time Armstrong will be sidelined for but didn’t offer massive assurances that it will be imminently.

“We will wait and see how long Adam is going to be out for,” Mowbray said, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Adam will dictate I think more to the medical department. He’s a very strong-willed young man and will say when he’s ready.

“I don’t think it will be a long time he’s out for, he’s hungry for goals and I believe he’ll be back pretty soon.”

The Verdict

Earlier on in the season, Armstrong missing a few games would be seen as devastating to Rovers’ chances of picking up both goals and points.

But yesterday’s victory over Millwall showed that they are not a one-man team, and perhaps Armstrong is a luxury player that they could cash in on in the summer.

The hamstring injury is a worry though. As we saw with Michael Owen earlier in his career (albeit Armstrong clearly is not a Ballon d’Or winner like Owen was), his hamstring problems meant that he lost that sharp burst of speed that made him world class.

Hopefully it won’t prevent Armstrong from becoming a Premier League player, but there has to be some element of doubt now with him being sidelined.