Tony Mowbray is right to take this stance on missing Sunderland star: Opinion

Tony Mowbray deserves a huge amount of credit for how well Sunderland have adapted to the loss of not one but both of their strikers over the past month.

It always looked risky to not sign cover up top and they were made to pay the price when first Ross Stewart pulled up in the warmup against Middlesbrough and then Ellis Simms limped off against Reading.

A clever tactical shift from Mowbray helped the Black Cats claim a 3-0 win over the Royals and then come back to secure a 2-2 draw on the road at Watford in the following game.

But despite how impressive they’ve been without their number nines, we shouldn’t underestimate how important the return of Ellis and particularly Stewart will be.

The man they call the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ found the net 26 times as the Black Cats were promoted last term and had been one of the Championship‘s best players through the first seven games of the season – scoring five times and providing three assists – answering straight away whether he’d be able to deal with the step up.

Stewart’s injury should keep him out for at least six weeks but, speaking to Chronicle Live this week, Mowbray has suggested that while he may be back on the grass in November, the towering striker’s return to match action may come once the winter World Cup break is done.

While some supporters may see that as a bit of a disappointment, the manager’s stance on the 26-year-old’s return is the right one to take.

The temptation will be to rush the Scotland international back given the congested schedule over the next six weeks or so as his presence, even on the bench, would help ease the load on Simms and could be the difference in games.

But Sunderland need to look at the long-term picture. The Championship looks wide open this term and finishing the season strongly is likely going to be key to snagging one of the top six spots.

Bringing Stewart back too quickly risks him picking up another injury and while they’ve dealt well without him so far, that is not a situation that the Black Cats want to find themselves in.

Having him back fit and firing for the festive period and the New Year should help Mowbray’s side build momentum toward the final months of the season.

A little bit of patience now could pay dividends further down the line and an experienced manager like the one in the Sunderland dugout knows that. He should be trusted.