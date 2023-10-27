Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray acknowledges that Norwich City will be a tough opponent due to their experienced players and a coach who has been promoted from the league before.

Danny Batth's insight into the Black Cats might give Norwich an advantage in their pursuit of three points at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will have to be clinical in front of goal to secure a win, and they need to bounce back from their previous home loss with a strong performance that their supporters can be proud of.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is under a little bit of pressure coming into this weekend's clash against Norwich City.

He surely isn't in danger of being sacked anytime soon, far from that, but his team have lost three games on the spin and he will be desperate to get out of this rut as quickly as possible.

Suffering a 4-0 loss against Middlesbrough just before the international break, with Dan Neil's red card proving to be crucial in that game, they lost against Stoke City shortly after the international break and fell to a defeat to league leaders Leicester City in midweek.

Currently sitting in 10th place, the Black Cats will want to get themselves back into the promotion mix as quickly as possible to raise morale at the Stadium of Light.

And considering how tight the league table is at the moment, with just a small number of points separating several sides, the Wearside outfit won't be short of motivation to secure three points against the Canaries this week.

Currently three points behind Leeds United who are in third place, Mowbray's team are still in the mix for promotion, but consistency will be key in their quest to secure another top-six finish.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Norwich City?

Considering they have the home advantage and the fact Norwich haven't been in great form this term, many will be fancying the Black Cats to secure a home win this weekend.

But Mowbray has cited a couple of reasons why he thinks his team will find this game tough.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He said: "Norwich are a team with a lot of experienced players if you think about (Shane) Duffy, (Ben) Gibson, and (Kenny) McLean. They have international players and they have been competing in the Premier League in recent years.

"They also have a coach who has been promoted out of this league before, so it's a tough game for us.

"Norwich was the game before I came in last year. They won 1-0. We are expecting a really tough game."

Will Sunderland win this game against Norwich City?

Norwich have Danny Batth at their disposal and that should help David Wagner and his team get an insight into how Mowbray's team operate.

That information provided by Batth could be crucial for the Canaries in their quest to get three points at the Stadium of Light.

In terms of the Black Cats, it would be a surprise if they didn't create chances with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts available.

But they need to put their chances away and how clinical they are could determine whether they get three points.

Last time they were at home, they lost against Boro and after that disappointment against Michael Carrick's side, they will be desperate to put in a shift that the Black Cats' supporters will be proud of.

They certainly have the potential to secure a vital three points at home and on paper, they are probably the favourites with their home advantage in mind. But football isn't played on paper - and they will need to be in the right mindset to give themselves the best chance of securing a victory.