Tony Mowbray identifies three key Blackburn Rovers positives despite Huddersfield Town defeat

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray saved time to commend his players for fighting hard, scoring two good goals and creating decent chances in an interview with rovers.co.uk, despite their 3-2 away loss to Huddersfield Town last night.

Despite another two goals from Chilean international Ben Brereton Diaz in the second half, a Danny Ward brace in the final half an hour of the game after Alex Vallejo’s opener left Mowbray’s side with no Championship points to travel back up north with.

This blow comes after a resounding 5-1 home victory against Cardiff City at the weekend, putting three points between them in sixth place and the Terriers in seventh.

Rovers remain in sixth and would only be pushed out of the play-off place if Bristol City and Reading claim thumping victories tonight, but this is still a blow for a side that would have been hoping to build on their Bluebirds hammering and continue to separate themselves from the play-off chasers.

Still, this is a remarkable start from a side that lost two of their main goal contributors in Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott in the summer and failed to recruit a striker to replace the former before the previous transfer window closed.

Because of this, it’s perhaps no surprise to see manager Tony Mowbray refrain from being too harsh on his Blackburn side, saying after the game at the John Smith’s Stadium: “Huddersfield were good in possession and we knew that, but it’s unlike our team to lose those sort of simple goals.

“We won’t be blaming people. The team fought really hard, we scored some good goals and created some good chances on the night.

“It was probably a good game to watch for the neutrals but not good for the managers of both teams.”

The Verdict:

As Mowbray also said during his post-match interview, Darragh Lenihan was always going to be a big loss on the night and with there being huge doubts over whether he can play against Blackpool at the weekend, the Lancashire side may have to adapt and find a way to win without him in the side.

One player who will definitely miss the clash at Bloomfield Road is Ryan Nyambe after his concussion injury, so he will be another big loss, but their start should give them a bit of confidence going into this Saturday’s tie and the quicker they can put this defeat behind them, the better.

Considering how young this side is, there will always be the tendency for mistakes to happen but this expectancy to make errors, and therefore the ability to forgive them, will only help to calm players down in the dressing room and put them in a better frame of mind for the rest of the campaign.

Calmness and perspective is needed for a young squad, so Mowbray struck exactly the right tone with his comments after last night’s game and at this stage, looks like the best man to take Rovers forward after such a good start.

They did get into a rut between February and April last year though, something he and his team will be keen to avoid again as they look to retain their place in the top six.