Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes his team's 1-1 draw away at Premier League club Fulham in the FA Cup back in January gave them plenty of confidence to go on and achieve some excellent results away from home, speaking to Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats' away form has proved to be crucial to their success and has allowed them to climb into the promotion mix, with an emphatic 3-0 away win at Preston North End on the final day of the campaign ensuring their finish in the top six.

They also managed to secure an excellent 2-1 victory away at West Bromwich Albion during the latter stages of the season, with Dennis Cirkin's double allowing them to take all three points away from The Hawthorns despite John Swift's penalty just before the interval.

These results against Preston and West Brom enable them to secure six points - but Mowbray believes the Fulham clash was crucial.

What happened at Craven Cottage?

Considering the Cottagers have done extremely well this season, they were the firm favourites to secure their place in the next round.

However, the Black Cats threatened to upset the top-flight team with Jack Clarke capitalising on a massive mistake at the back to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Tom Cairney did equalise just after the hour mark, but Chris Rigg looked to have scored a winner for Mowbray's side. Unfortunately, that effort was ruled out for offside.

A 1-1 draw was still a very positive result for the visitors though.

What did Tony Mowbray say?

Speaking about this key game and how it contributed to their excellent away form, Mowbray said: "The lads took a huge amount of confidence from our performance at Fulham in the FA Cup in January.

"Since then we have gone to Norwich and won, we've gone to West Brom and got a positive result, the result at Preston [to secure a play-off spot on the final day of the season] was positive."

Will this game play any part in Tuesday's game at Kenilworth Road?

Following their 2-1 win against Luton Town in the first leg of the play-off semi, they will need to avoid defeat in midweek if they want to be sure that they will be at Wembley later this month.

It will be a tough test for them considering how advantageous Kenilworth Road can be for the Hatters, who will benefit hugely from having the home crowd behind them as Sunderland did on Saturday.

The Black Cats may not have things their own way and how they deal with being under siege at times may determine whether they book their place in the final or not.

They face real adversity with many of their key defenders out of action, but they have shown that they can overcome Rob Edwards' side and need to take confidence from the first leg into this clash as well as their away form.

The Wearside outfit drew 1-1 at Luton back in October - and the same result in midweek would be perfect for them.