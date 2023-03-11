Tony Mowbray identifies key aspect of Sunderland’s squad that needs to be addressed during summer window

Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland need to improve their squad depth during the summer transfer window and thinks it has to be their next step, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats didn’t enjoy the most successful January transfer window despite the fact they were able to bring in Pierre Ekwah from West Ham United and Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United.

Judging from reports, they fought off interest from several league rivals to get their hands on Gelhardt, though he has struggled to fully adapt to life at the Stadium of Light at the moment.

And with the departure of Ellis Simms and injury to Ross Stewart in mind, they didn’t do anywhere near enough during the winter window to ensure they had enough depth up top, something that could cost them a place in the play-offs at the end of the season.

However, injuries in other departments have exposed a lack of depth and experience in other areas with the Black Cats suffering from different setbacks.

With this in mind, Mowbray is keen to fill out his squad and ensure he has enough options at his disposal from next season, with the forward area likely to be a priority.

He said: “The squad at this moment is getting really stretched. With four or five injuries we seem pretty deep into the group.

“For me, it (the next step) would be to improve the depth of the squad and keep going and trying to bring better footballers in if we can.”

The Verdict:

There’s certainly work to do in several areas of their pitch, starting with the forward department.

The fact they didn’t bring in more than one forward during the winter was extremely poor and that’s why the board should be the ones held accountable if they miss out narrowly on the play-offs.

Not only is Gelhardt set to return to parent club Leeds in the summer – but Stewart could be on his way out of the club too with the talisman having just one year left on his contract on Wearside.

The goalkeeping department should also be looked at because you feel a more experienced backup option is needed for Anthony Patterson to keep him on his toes.

They will also need to replace the likes of Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut if the Black Cats don’t take up the option of recruiting the latter, so there’s plenty of work for them to be getting on with.

You would imagine their recruitment team are already drawing up lists of players who could be suitable options for them – or at least it’s something they should be doing.