Tony Mowbray hints at summer transfer departure for Blackburn Rovers player

Ryan Nyambe looks set to leave Blackburn Rovers at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to manager Tony Mowbray.

The right-back is one of a number of players who are out of contract at the conclusion of the current campaign, along with two other regular first-team starters in captain Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell.

Rovers have attempted to extend the contract of academy graduate Nyambe and had to trigger the one-year extension in his deal last year to keep him for one more season, but it looks likely to be his final one.

The Namibia international and his representatives have yet to come to an agreement to prolong his time at Ewood Park, and there’s a chance he may not play for Rovers again after he was stretchered from the field against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Mowbray confirmed that the 24-year-old suffered a medial knee ligament injury, with the worst case scenario being that he spends eight weeks on the sidelines – a time-frame which would be close to the end of the season.

Despite hoping that Nyambe will recover quicker than that, Mowbray appears convinced that the number two will not be a Blackburn player next season.

“Let’s hope it’s not a bad one, but it looks like the inside of his knee, his medial knee ligament, and usually that is six to eight weeks,” Mowbray said, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Fingers crossed for Ryan that it’s only a few weeks and if it’s a bit longer then so be it.

“What Ryan needs for Ryan’s sake is to be fit for the summer.

“He’s a young guy who’s out of contract and doesn’t look like he’s going to re-engage with the football club so for Ryan he needs to be fit in the summer wherever he wants to go.”

The Verdict

Nyambe has been a loyal servant over the years for Rovers since making his first-team bow, but it looks evident that he wants a fresh challenge.

If he wanted to really prolong his stay at the club then a new deal would have already been signed, and Mowbray looks resigned to the fact that there will be no new developments.

It will be disappointing for the club to receive no money for Nyambe due to his age, but unfortunately these things sometimes happen in football.

What would be horrible for Rovers though is if Nyambe rocks up at a league rival next season – he may not be quite ready for the Premier League yet so there’s every chance that he could end up playing against Blackburn in 2022-23.