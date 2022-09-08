Tony Mowbray hints at potential Sunderland transfer deal following Ross Stewart setback

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that he will look towards the free agents market in a bid to see if he can find a Ross Stewart replacement in the short-term following the striker’s injury setback.

The Black Cats talisman will be out for a period of six to eight weeks, but possibly longer than that, after he suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up before Sunderland’s clash with Middlesbrough on Monday night.

The Scotland international was struck down when undergoing a shooting drill, and he was subsequently withdrawn from Mowbray’s starting 11.

10 simple facts that every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1885 1889

Stewart has been in fine form for Sunderland since their promotion to the Championship, netting five times and also notching three assists in seven appearances.

Whilst Mowbray has hinted that he will have to make tactical changes due to Stewart’s injury, with Ellis Simms presumably leading the line on his own, the possibility of heading into the pool of free agents in a bid to solve the striker crisis for a short period of time is also not off the list.

“You’d be silly not have a look at what’s on offer in terms of free agents and cast an eye over every opportunity that’s out there,” Mowbray said, per the Northern Echo.

“To be honest, the phone never stops ringing. Every agent in the country tells you who they’ve got as a free agent, whether they’re experienced or young, pertinent or not.

“They all say they’ve got the player you need on a free, but obviously that’s not always the case.

“They’re a player who’s just been released from a National League team, yet they’re going to light up the Championship?

“You have to do your due diligence on all these things, but I’ve just been in with recruitment department before coming in here and they’ve been telling me about free agents and passed on a few names to see if there’s any relevance.”

The Verdict

It is wishful thinking to suggest that Sunderland will be getting a new striker in to replace Stewart for a few months, simply because there doesn’t seem to be many players on the market who would be suitable.

In an ideal world, the Black Cats would have strengthened in their attack before the transfer deadline last Thursday, but they could not have foresaw what was about to happen to their talisman.

With work permits being more of an issue now than ever before though when it comes to playing in England, the chances of getting a striker in from overseas on a short-term contract is very, very slim.

And with the only fit striker in the UK who could even remotely be a half-decent Stewart replacement on paper being Andy Carroll, then Mowbray may have to end up going with what he has got until November.