Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has hinted that there could be opportunities for three of Sunderland's brightest academy prospects during the concluding stages of this Championship season.

The Black Cats have an abundance of talent coming through at the Wearside club and the Sunderland boss may look to equip some of these indivudals with second-tier experience before the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close.

Of course, Mowbray's side are still competing for a play-off spot as things stand, however, if it becomes mathematically impossible, then there is potential for a few of Sunderland's most exciting talents to experience Championship football.

Asked if there will be chances and mentioning three players that could be trusted in the first-team environment over the next month or so, the Black Cats boss told the Sunderland Echo: "I think so - Rigg, Watson, Caden Kelly, these young players are doing well.

"It's about opportunity, if a space opens up or we decide we're going to rest someone who has played a lot of football one day, we might potentially give someone a start.

"But we have to pick the right game, and that's probably not Burnley away."

Going on to state how important balance is in all of this, Mowbray continued: "It's a balance, we've got to win football matches for these supporters.

"I don't want them spending hundreds of pounds to watch their team and then we're not interested in trying to win.

"I have to get the balance right between blooding the youngsters so that they get the experience they need and so they're better next year. They only get that experience by playing but we need to win, so if they're not doing very well they'll come off. I hope that the supporters of the club feel it's exciting that we're trying to build a team with these youngsters.

"There is a core of really exciting young footballers at this club, they're talented and we can hopefully build a team for the next four, five years off the back of their talent.

"If we can get recruitment right, it will be an exciting team next year because of the experience that some of these guys have had this season."

The verdict

Rigg is a fantastic talent who has emerged on the radar of Premier League clubs and experience in the first-team set up at Sunderland could bring about major benefits for all.

Not only will Rigg be continuing his development on a bigger stage, the Black Cats will be adding value to him, or experience, depending on what the stance surrounding his potential sale is.

For any Premier League club considering the 15-year-old, it is the Championship experience that again becomes desirable.

As for Watson, he was named in all three FA Cup squads for the Black Cats this season, speaking volumes about how highly he is rated at The Stadium of Light.

If chances are afforded to these young players, it will play a big part in their development you would think.