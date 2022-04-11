Tony Mowbray hints at internal Ben Brereton Diaz replacement at Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray believes Sam Gallagher has a future up front for Blackburn Rovers.

The 26-year old has predominantly played this season out on the right-hand side of Rovers’ attack.

But with the injury to Ben Brereton Diaz, Mowbray has experimented with playing Gallagher through the middle.

Gallagher put Blackburn ahead in the 10th minute against Blackpool which was his eighth goal this campaign.

That equalled last season’s tally, and Mowbray believes there is more to come from the former Southampton player.

The Rovers boss even hinted that Gallagher could be in line to replace Brereton Diaz should the Chile international leave the club this summer.

“I played Sam down the middle and usually play him on the right and ask him to run those channels and get in at the back stick from balls coming in from the other side,” said Mowbray, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“I’m pleased for him that he scored, it was a good finish. He scored a good header at the back stick against Derby a couple of games ago, so he can score goals.

“Maybe for this football club, if Brereton gets sold in the summer, whether he does or he doesn’t is another issue but he’ll be in the last year of his contract, and if that’s something that happens then someone is going to have to step up.

“Maybe Sam Gallagher is the player that can turn into the 20-goal a season striker as Brereton did on the back of Armstrong leaving.”

Unfortunately for Blackburn, Gallagher’s strike wasn’t enough to earn the three points as the side lost further ground in the play-off race.

A 48th minute equaliser from Marvin Ekpiteta saw the game finish 1-1 at Ewood Park, much to the disappointment of the home fans.

That result left Rovers two points outside the top six with only five games left to play this season.

Up next for Blackburn is a trip to face Peterborough United on April 15.

The Verdict

Brereton Diaz has been a huge loss to the side since his injury, and it is a sign of things to come if he leaves this summer.

Gallagher stepped up well at the weekend to play through the middle, but it is slightly concerning if Blackburn do see this as the long-term solution.

The Stoke-born striker has scored 20 goals this season for Rovers, which is a huge tally to take out of the side over a campaign.

Blackburn need to find a forward capable of that if they want to compete again for promotion next season, and Gallagher has never done that in his career at 26-years old.