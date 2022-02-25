Tony Mowbray hints at Blackburn Rovers changes for this weekend’s QPR clash

Tony Mowbray has hinted that he may make changes to the side ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash.

Blackburn Rovers face their play-off rivals Queens Park Rangers, with both sides coming into the game in the middle of a poor run of form.

QPR won their first game in five midweek to leapfrog Mowbray’s side in the table.

Blackburn have failed to score in their last five league games, in which they have only picked up two points.

Mowbray has admitted that, given the relentless fixture schedule, he may have to consider changes to the side to freshen things up for this weekend’s big game.

“There’s players on the outside who are desperately working hard in training, wanting an opportunity to show you what you’re missing. Football is never just about 11 players,” said Mowbray, via the club’s Twitter account.

“Wednesday to Saturday is not ideal. It’s a quick turnaround and we have to be aware of those things when trying to select the team.

“Let’s assess each game. Maybe without Ben [Brereton Diaz] we need more attacking minded players on the team, but we have to be conscious we don’t lose that defensive stability.

“Fundamentally, we analyse everything. How many bodies we’re getting in the box, what type of crosses we’re putting in the box. Are we not putting enough passes together, not getting high enough up the pitch?”

The injury to star player Ben Brereton Diaz has disrupted Blackburn’s momentum.

The Chilean international has scored 20 league goals for the side, which powered their automatic promotion hopes.

That challenge has taken a dent with their current form, but there are still 13 games left for the side and a four point gap to the automatic promotion places.

Blackburn have fallen to fifth in the Championship amid this poor run of form, but a win over QPR, and other results going their way, could see them move back into third place.

The Verdict

Mowbray was reluctant to make changes to the side during their impressive winning run.

But nothing lasts forever and he needed to be more reactive once that form dissipated.

Rovers have fallen well behind their rivals, especially considering Bournemouth have three games in hand, but their season is still salvageable.

The team have done better than pre-season expectations, but it would now still be disappointing if this poor run cost them a play-off chance.