Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has highlighted his squad's experience in the play-offs, having come up from League One last season, as a potential advantage.

The Black Cats' 3-0 win over Preston North End and Millwall's defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers allowed Mowbray's side to sneak into sixth place on the final day of the Championship season.

As a result, Sunderland will host third-place Luton Town at the Stadium of Light at 5:30pm on Saturday 12th May before heading to Kenilworth Road for the second leg at 8pm on Tuesday 16th May.

In the other semi-final, Coventry City will face Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena at midday on Sunday 13th May before playing the reverse fixture at the Riverside at 8pm on Wednesday 17th May.

Sunderland play-off advantage

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray highlighted that a large chunk of his squad have experience winning the play-offs after their success last season.

He said: "The core of this group has been there [the play-offs] last year. They know how it works."

The Black Cats were promoted via the League One play-off in 2022/23 - beating Sheffield Wednesday over the two-legged semi-final before getting the better of Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

How big could Sunderland's play-off experience be?

The play-offs are a lottery but dealing with the intense pressure and expectation is going to be vital - particularly with things looking so tight this season.

It's certainly an advantage for Mowbray that many of his players have firsthand experience of how to deal with that pressure and know what it's like to come out on top. They know what it takes to win a play-off semi-final and how it feels to have success at Wembley as well. That could yet prove important.

Luton were in the play-offs as well last season but there lasting memory of that is likely to be the disappointment they felt at Kenilworth Road when the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town confirmed their exit.

Pushing that disappointment to the back of their minds may not be easy for some of the Hatters players and could make them feel even more tense in the semi-final against Sunderland.

The Black Cats have a very young squad but their successful play-off run last season, which saw them beat Wednesday and then Wycombe, gives them some vital experience.