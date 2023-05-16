Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has highlighted the "danger that you get sucked into a fight where you're probably going to get out-punched" ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final decider against Luton Town this evening.

Mowbray wants his players to "play the way we know, really, and not allow ourselves to be distracted from that" at Kenilworth Road.

Sunderland play-off advantage

The Black Cats head to Luton with a one-goal advantage after their 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in the first leg.

Elijah Adebayo poked the Hatters ahead from a set piece early in the first half but Amad Diallo's remarkable free-kick ensured parity heading into the break and the hosts were on top in the second half.

They penned Luton in and created plenty of chances of their own - with defender Trai Hume heading in the go-ahead goal just after the hour to ensure that Mowbray's side travel to Kenilworth Road in a strong position.

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland warning

Sunderland may have the fourth-best away record in the Championship this season but they'll know that getting a result away against the Hatters will be tough.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray highlighted the danger of getting drawn into a physical battle against a side that are much better equipped in that department and urged his players to stick to their game plan.

He said: "The difficulty of this match is the intensity, the importance, the urgency of it.

"There's a danger that you get sucked into a fight where you're probably going to get out-punched. So we have to stay calm, we have to play our game, play in the spaces, move the ball.

"We just have to play the way we know, really, and not allow ourselves to be distracted from that."

Luton Town v Sunderland: Injury news

Sunderland's lengthy injury list makes things even tougher for them at Kenilworth Road.

Key players like Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, and Danny Batth are longer-term absentees while Dan Ballard and Aji Alese's injuries mean it's a mismatch between Luton's towering forwards and their defensive line.

The good news is that Mowbray has hinted Alese could play some part, though that's unlikely to be from the start, but there are fresh concerns ahead of tonight's game.

Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard's involvement is up in the air after both picked up knocks in Saturday's first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Losing the influential attackers would be a huge blow for the Black Cats as they look to book their place at Wembley.